Colleen Ballinger Shares The First Details Of Her Brand New Baby Boy

Less than a month after appearing with her adorable baby bump in Ariana Grande's "thank u, next" video, Colleen Ballinger has given birth to her first son.

Ballinger, who's welcomes her baby with her Haters Back Off co-star and fiancé Erik Stocklin, was due to give birth early next year, but shared the possibility of an earlier arrival in several recent videos on her vlog channel. Thus, when the Miranda Sings creator vaguely tweeted of her excitement Monday morning, fans immediately suspected it was the big day.

Shortly thereafter, Ballinger shared a photo in her hospital bed and gown, coffee and iPhone in hand. Fans and celeb friends alike, including Ariana Grande and Joey Graceffa, sent Ballinger their best wishes before she went offline for most of the remainder of the day.

Ten hours later, Ballinger confirmed the arrival of her baby boy simply by tweeting "he's perfect," a half hour before midnight in Los Angeles.

While Ballinger of course hasn't uploaded any baby photos or videos since the birth, that doesn't mean she's left fans empty-handed. Responding to fans asking questions about her baby, the YouTuber shared that he's a total Erik Stocklin mini me.

Already more than a week into Vlogmas, an annual vlog every day tradition for Ballinger and other YouTubers, there's no telling if Ballinger's early birth could throw a wrench in her plans. But if fans get their way, baby pics might only be a vlog away.