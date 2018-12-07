Astrologers Explain What Your Astrological Sign On Spotify Wrapped Really Means

For casual listeners and musicheads alike, there's only one end-of-year list that matters: Spotify Wrapped, the streaming service's annual personalized report for its users. Each year, listeners receive a list of their top artists, songs, and genres across the platform, all based on their streaming habits over the past 365 days.

But this year, Spotify gave music fans a little something extra, assigning its users astrological signs based on the artists they most frequently listen to.

With horoscopes all the rage in 2018, it's no surprise that people reacted strongly to their results, from surprise and awe to disappointment and disgust. But more than anything, people just want to know what their astrological sign results really mean.

In order to find out, MTV News got in touch with two of the internet's leading astrologers, Dossé-Via Trenou-Wells, the founder and CEO of @KnowTheZodiac, and Nadine Jane, the woman behind @nadinejane_astrology.