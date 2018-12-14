Meet The VIP Hosts At Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

The guys and girls -- plus LL -- are coming to MTV on January 8

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club will feature the actress, influencer and entrepreneur as she expands her business empire in Mykonos, Greece with the launch of her new club. But she won’t open the hot spot alone -- and if you want to be on her team, you have to be "the best of the best."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D8ADk7ePKvs

So who will be working for Lindsay at Lohan Beach House? Who will prove themselves, and who will fall short? Meet the young and ambitious Plastics VIP hosts, share who you think will stir up the most drama and do not miss the series premiere of Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club on Tuesday, January 8 at 8/7c!

  • Aristotle Polites – Los Angeles, CA
    Sebastian Kim
  • Billy Estevez – Los Angeles, CA
    Sebastian Kim
  • Brent Marks – Las Vegas, NV
    Sebastian Kim
  • Gabi Andrews – Washington, D.C.
    Sebastian Kim
  • Jonitta Wallace – Los Angeles, CA
    Sebastian Kim
  • Jules Wilson – Denver, CO
    Sebastian Kim
  • May Yassine – New York, NY
    Sebastian Kim
  • Mike Mulderrig – Los Angeles, CA
    Sebastian Kim
  • Sara Tariq – Los Angeles, CA
    Sebastian Kim