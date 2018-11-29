Ariana Grande's 'Breathin' Gets Reimagined As A Symphonic Adventure Via Mumford & Sons

Getty Images

Mumford & Sons have written their share of songs that champion holding on. They've given them names like "Guiding Light," "After the Storm," and "I Will Wait." So it makes sense that the quartet — who just released their fourth album, Delta, last month — would be drawn to one of the most celebratory anthems of self-perseverance of the year: Ariana Grande's "Breathin."

They stopped by BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge this week to cover it, perhaps surprisingly maintaining its orchestral elements and electronic pulse. In fact, there's nary an acoustic guitar to be found here (though there is a banjo, if you were checking), all in keeping with the group's more panoramic new(ish) direction as heard on Delta. "This is Mumford & Sons in 2018," multi-instrumentalist Ben Lovett told MTV News earlier this year.

While Mumford's "Breathin" might be missing the stakes of Ari's beloved original (and that incredible drum sound courtesy of producer Ilya), the band does bring in about two dozen strings to pull off the cresting swells of its melody. And Marcus Mumford doesn't try to be Ari in his vocal inflections, letting the hopeful lyrics speak for themselves without much flourish.

It's the second time this week we've heard a new take on one of Ari's modern classics, after The 1975 reimagined "Thank U, Next" as a soulful gospel stomp.

You can watch the cover above, then check out Mumford & Sons talking to MTV News about Delta in full in the clip below.