MTV Is Thanking Fans With Special Prizes (And You Could Win Pauly D)

Simply put, MTV would not be what it is without its tremendous fans. And to give special thanks to all of you, we're giving back to our loyalists with a special week-long event. As Snooki says in the video below, "Love you!"

Fan Appreciation Week, launching tonight during Teen Mom OG and continuing through Ridiculousness and Too Stupid to Die on Friday, will feature lots of special giveaways. The catch: You must watch the programming live to be eligible for some "seriously awesome prizes." So what's up for grabs? Allow Pauly D to explain one hot ticket item.

"You can win a VIP experience with me," the Jersey Shore star reveals in the clip. We love presents this time of year!

But there's more: Check out what else you can win, courtesy of messages from Teen Mom OG's Maci and Catfish's Nev! And be sure to watch all week long, beginning with Teen Mom OG tonight at 9/8c. To learn more details about Fan Appreciation Week, check out our website here and follow along with the action at #MTVFanWeek.