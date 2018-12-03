Should Lexi Have Invited Kyler On Her Young And Pregnant Vacation?

It’s been quite a while since Lexi’s boyfriend Kyler and her parents have been in the same room on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. And on tonight’s episode, their rift was made even more apparent when Lexi and her son, mom, stepdad and brother went on a weekend getaway. And Kyler wasn’t invited.

Some background: Lexi told the cameras she felt bad that her parents didn’t suggest extending an invite to her baby daddy, but she was also at peace knowing she wouldn’t have to witness any fighting on the trip. As we’ve seen throughout the season, Kyler has made it abundantly clear he doesn't want to spend much time with Lexi’s parents and they, in return, felt disrespected, which has caused a divide.

While on the trip, Lexi admitted to her mom that she felt torn, much like she did when her parents were getting divorced.

“It’s been stressful, being in the middle,” she said. “It’s like when you and dad fought and I was stuck in the middle of the divorce, and it sucked. Not like I’m not used to being stuck in the middle, but it was just annoying that I had to go through it again.”

So was Lexi better off going on vacation without Kyler, or should she have invited him in an effort to ease the tension with her family? Give us your opinion, then keep watching Young and Pregnant Mondays at 10/9c.