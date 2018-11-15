Ex On The Beach Is Returning -- With Farrah Abraham On Board

"Oh f*ck" is right.
Ex On the Beach, featuring unassuming singles and their former flames showing up to shock them, is returning for Season 2 on December 20. Hosted by multi-platinum rapper and actor Romeo Miller, the infamous dating series follows reality stars -- from Are You The One?, The Bachelorette, Bad Girls Club, Big Brother, The Challenge, Survivor and Teen Mom (to name a few) -- as they search for new love while being blindsided by their past romances. The sexy/dramatic water entrances are back.
And in the first look below, a familiar MTV face isn't too pleased about what's unfolding in
hell paradise.
"Are you okay?" Farrah Abraham angrily asks a mysterious man.
But there's more -- and the cast isn't exactly getting along swimmingly. Check out the teaser, then keep up with MTV News as we approach the show's premiere on Thursday, December 20 at 8/7c. And check out the entire cast list below!
The Singles:
• Farrah Abraham — Teen Mom, Couples Therapy, Celebrity Big Brother, and Marriage Boot Camp
• Chad Johnson — The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, Famously Single, and Celebrity Big Brother
• Angela Babicz — The Challenge, Bad Girls Club and Ex On The Beach
• Jozea Flores — Big Brother and The Challenge seasons Champs vs. Stars and Final Reckoning
• Morgan Willett — Big Brother: Over the Top
• Cheyenne Parker — Fire Island
• Maya Benberry — Catching Kelce
• Corey Brooks – Big Brother
• Nicole Ramos — The Challenge seasons Battle of the Bloodlines, Rivals III, Dirty 30 and Vendettas
• Malcolm Drummer — Are You The One?
• Janelle Shanks — Bad Girls Club
The Exes:
• Simon Saran — Teen Mom
• Tor’i Brooks — Harlem Globetrotters, Ex On The Beach
• Nelson Thomas — The Challenge and Are You The One?
• Nurys Mateo — Are You The One?
• Diandra Delgado — Are You The One?
• Murray Swanby — What Happens at The Abbey
• Cory Zwierzynski — What Happens at The Abbey
• Jay Starrett — Survivor
• Monte Massongill — Big Brother
• JD Harmon
• Sha Carrell
• Darian Vandermark
• Nate Sestock
• Maddie Sullivan
• Kareem Peterson
• Perez Corothers
• Rob Tini