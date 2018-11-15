Find out who else will on the MTV dating show beginning December 20

Ex On The Beach Is Returning -- With Farrah Abraham On Board

"Oh f*ck" is right.

Ex On the Beach, featuring unassuming singles and their former flames showing up to shock them, is returning for Season 2 on December 20. Hosted by multi-platinum rapper and actor Romeo Miller, the infamous dating series follows reality stars -- from Are You The One?, The Bachelorette, Bad Girls Club, Big Brother, The Challenge, Survivor and Teen Mom (to name a few) -- as they search for new love while being blindsided by their past romances. The sexy/dramatic water entrances are back.

And in the first look below, a familiar MTV face isn't too pleased about what's unfolding in hell paradise.

"Are you okay?" Farrah Abraham angrily asks a mysterious man.

But there's more -- and the cast isn't exactly getting along swimmingly. Check out the teaser, then keep up with MTV News as we approach the show's premiere on Thursday, December 20 at 8/7c. And check out the entire cast list below!

The Singles:

• Farrah Abraham — Teen Mom, Couples Therapy, Celebrity Big Brother, and Marriage Boot Camp

• Chad Johnson — The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, Famously Single, and Celebrity Big Brother

• Angela Babicz — The Challenge, Bad Girls Club and Ex On The Beach

• Jozea Flores — Big Brother and The Challenge seasons Champs vs. Stars and Final Reckoning

• Morgan Willett — Big Brother: Over the Top

• Cheyenne Parker — Fire Island

• Maya Benberry — Catching Kelce

• Corey Brooks – Big Brother

• Nicole Ramos — The Challenge seasons Battle of the Bloodlines, Rivals III, Dirty 30 and Vendettas

• Malcolm Drummer — Are You The One?

• Janelle Shanks — Bad Girls Club

The Exes:

• Simon Saran — Teen Mom

• Tor’i Brooks — Harlem Globetrotters, Ex On The Beach

• Nelson Thomas — The Challenge and Are You The One?

• Nurys Mateo — Are You The One?

• Diandra Delgado — Are You The One?

• Murray Swanby — What Happens at The Abbey

• Cory Zwierzynski — What Happens at The Abbey

• Jay Starrett — Survivor

• Monte Massongill — Big Brother

• JD Harmon

• Sha Carrell

• Darian Vandermark

• Nate Sestock

• Maddie Sullivan

• Kareem Peterson

• Perez Corothers

• Rob Tini