Beyoncé Was The Secret Key To Felicity Jones's RBG Performance

Getty Images

"Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)" may be a decade old, but Beyoncé's finger-wagging anthem hasn't lost its shine for Felicity Jones. It is now confirmed that the actress has used the hit to inspire two of her most high-profile, kick-ass roles: the fictional heroine Jyn Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and the real-life icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the upcoming On the Basis of Sex.

Jones first discussed her love for Beyoncé in an interview with E! News in 2016, calling "Single Ladies" her favorite tune — "Jyn's a single lady," she reasoned — and saying she used Queen Bey as her character guide. "I think she's someone who has incredible power and is devoted to what she does, but she also seems like a very nice person," Jones said. "I think that's very important to emulate."

Almost two years later, the actress's On the Basis of Sex co-star Cailee Spaeny revealed that Jones was still finding inspiration in the 2008 hit while "trying to loosen up" before her scenes as RBG. "We tried to replicate all the moves just to get all the jitters out," Spaeny told The Hollywood Reporter.

Of course, Jones associating Beyoncé with her most empowering roles makes sense — it was Bey who declared girls "run this motha" and who regularly inserts female-centric words and symbols into her performances. Given Bey's vocal stance on feminism, it stands to reason that she'd happily lend her art to others spreading the same message of power to girls everywhere.

News of Jones's undying admiration for Bey dropped on Tuesday (November 13), the same day as the second trailer for On the Basis of Sex arrived. Check out her Beyoncé-fueled performance in the preview below.