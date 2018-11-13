We Finally Know When Game Of Thrones Is Coming Back

HBO

Game of Thrones fans have spent the past 14-and-a-half months aching for intel on the return of HBO's epic tale, and we finally have something less vague than 'early next year.' The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will hit TV screens in April 2019.

We don't have an exact date yet, but we can initiate a general five-month countdown, which means if you want to do an evenly paced re-watch of all 67 episodes aired so far, you should be aiming to get through about three or four episodes per week.

If you don't have that kind of mental or temporal real estate, you can also just watch this handy 30-second recap that HBO created to remind us of some highlights from said 67 episodes, starting with Cersei Lannister's (Lena Headey) damning Season 1 warning, "When you play the game of thrones you win, or you die," and culminating with Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) Season 7 finale declaration: "There's only one war that matters, and it is here."

As scenes flash by, the words "Every battle, every betrayal, every alliance, every risk, every fight, every sacrifice, every oath, every death, is all #ForTheThrone" scroll across the promo.

Even though this clip doesn't exactly tease any new information on what to expect from the final six episodes, earlier this month Entertainment Weekly reported that the new season will pick up with a scene reminiscent of the show's pilot when King Robert and his procession arrived at Winterfell, only this time it will be Daenerys and her army, and all will have to (somehow) work together to defeat the Army of the Dead.