Challenge Icon CT Is Getting Married (And It's Going To Be On MTV)

Through the Challenge years, CT has won our hearts. But has the two-time champion finally met his match?

You're cordially invited to watch The Challenge: CT's Getting Married -- a special two-week event beginning on December 11 -- which features the MTV veteran as he becomes a husband to his bride Lili.

"She makes me want to be a better man," the imminent groom states in the first look above, while adding "I don't know what I would do without her." Softy CT!

But what do Cara Maria and Wes -- both had a front row seat at the occasion -- think of their fellow competitor's nuptials? Watch the teaser to see more (special Cutthroat backpack moment included) and don't forget to RSVP with a big Y-E-S to CT's Getting Married, premiering on Tuesday, December 11 at 9/8c!