Ewan McGregor Will Play The Anti-Batman In Margot Robbie's Birds Of Prey

DC Comics/Getty Images

The Birds of Prey women have found their villain, and he's one of Batman's cruelest nemeses. Ewan McGregor will be tackling the role of Black Mask in the upcoming Margot Robbie-led girl gang flick, multiple outlets confirmed.

This will be the feature film debut for Black Mask, but he's been on Batman's radar since his comic book debut in August 1985. Roman Sionis adopted his dark alter-ego after murdering his own parents and running their once-successful makeup empire into the ground. Encumbered by shame and anger, he hid behind his mask and formed the False Face Society, a criminal gang, to turn his emotions into vicious actions. (So he's basically Bruce Wayne, but bad.)

As Black Mask, McGregor will be facing Robbie as Harley Quinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, and Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary. He'll also need to keep an eye out for Rosie Perez as Gotham City PD's detective Renee Montoya.

Birds of Prey is already set to make history with Cathy Yan on board to direct, making her the first Asian woman helming a superhero movie. Christina Hodson is writing the script (while also tackling the Batgirl feature), but it will be some time before we can see the results of this female-fueled collab — Birds of Prey isn't slated to hit theaters until February 7, 2020.