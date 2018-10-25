Little Mix And Nicki Minaj Stylishly Smash Stereotypes In 'Woman Like Me' Video

YouTube

Little Mix are no strangers to bold, empowering music videos — see "Power," "Shout Out To My Ex," and most of their other singles as proof — but the group's latest one may be the best yet.

For "Woman Like Me" — the boss-minded Nicki Minaj collaboration released earlier this month — Jade, Jesy, Perrie, and Leigh-Anne mean-mug in the back of a van before romping around an opulent mansion. There, they turn into their most prim and proper selves while doing stereotypical "wifey" tasks: ironing a shirt, vacuuming, and pouring tea. But as the song goes on and the girls assert themselves as confident, "unconventional" women, they ditch the poshness and let loose, chowing down on cheeseburgers and generally giving zero fucks.

As for Nicki, the queen appears via a pristine painted portrait, rapping her verse while wearing a Victorian dress and a gold crown. Would you expect anything less?!

"Woman Like Me" is the lead single off Little Mix's upcoming fifth album, LM5. The album arrives on November 16 and features tracks with similarly feminist-sounding titles like "Woman's World," "Joan of Arc," and "Love a Girl Right." Hopefully that means the group has more empowering videos on the way!