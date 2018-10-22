Getty Images

Pinocchio Will Become A Real Boy Once Again, Thanks To Netflix

Add Pinocchio to the long list of Disney classics getting a fresh coat of paint! The 1940 animated film (and 1883 fairytale) is getting a stop-motion remodel courtesy of Guillermo del Toro and Netflix.

The movie will be the Academy Award winner's animated feature directorial debut. He's also set to write and produce the musical, alongside legendary puppeteering studio, The Jim Henson Company.

Del Toro's story will be set in Italy in the 1930s, and he'll draw inspiration from Gris Grimly's 2002 artwork rather than Disney's colorful imagining.

The project is sure to be a spectacular production in Del Toro's hands, who has "wanted to make this movie for as long as I can remember" and called it the "opportunity of a lifetime" in a statement. “No art form has influenced my life and my work more than animation and no single character in history has had as deep of a personal connection to me as Pinocchio," he said. "In our story, Pinocchio is an innocent soul with an uncaring father who gets lost in a world he cannot comprehend. He embarks on an extraordinary journey that leaves him with a deep understanding of his father and the real world."

Sounds like someone's been wishing upon a star.