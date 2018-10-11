For starters, the co-host of MTV's new 'How Far Is Too Far?' says one peer is persona non grata

Would Snooki Let Anyone From Jersey Shore Choose A Tattoo For Her?

Nicole "Snooki Polizzi" calls her Jersey Shore roomies family vacation . But does the MTV star trust anyone from the hit series enough to design some ink for her, like a pair of participants will do every week on the upcoming series How Far Is Tattoo Far?

"No one," Nicole tells her co-host Nico Tortorella in the video above. That's a firm reply!

But if she had to pick someone, it would definitely be her best friend Jenni "JWOWW" Farley.

"She would do something meaningful, for my kids," the mom of two explains, while Nico admits he thought Jenni might do "her a little bit dirty."

"She would play it up like she would," Snooki says.

But which housemate would be banned from this permanent (literally!) assignment? And would Nico allow Nicole to tattoo him? Hear the two sound off in the video, and don't miss the premiere of How Far Is Tattoo Far? tonight at 9/8c (right after a brand-new episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Part 2)!