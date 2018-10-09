What Made Snooki Call Someone An 'A**hole' On How Far Is Tattoo Far?

How Far is Tattoo Far? is all about trust, and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is about to spill her truth.

The brand-new series, which is hosted by the Jersey Shore star and Younger's Nico Tortorella, features pairs of friends, family members and couples who will design tattoos for each another that won’t be revealed until after they’ve been permanently inked. And in the sneak peek below, one contestant's tat plan for her pal is revealed -- and Nicole isn't exactly on board with the idea.

"Oh, you a**shole!" she says, while giving the participant a hearty "good luck" as she goes off to her own parlor to get tatted up. Of course, we can't see the actual blueprint (for now), but all bets are pointing to this gal's pal not being a fan...

But there's more. What else is worrying the participants? And will these girls' friendship make it through this unique experience? Watch the entire clip, and do not miss the premiere of How Far Is Tattoo Far? on Thursday at 9/8c!