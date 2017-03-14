Get Ready For Taylor Swift's First Awards Show Performance Of The Reputation Era

Getty Images

Later this week, Taylor Swift will pack up her flame launchers and giant inflatable snakes as she wraps up the North American leg of her massive Reputation tour. But before jetting off to Australia for the next installment, she'll make a pit stop at the American Music Awards on October 9 to do something very, very bad.

The pop star announced Tuesday morning (October 2) that she's opening the AMAs next week with a performance of the Reputation banger "I Did Something Bad." She and her kitty/bestie Meredith broke the news in a cute video, with Swift quipping, "Don't be too excited about it, my god," as Meredith slunk away mid-announcement (Mer wanted "Getaway Car" as the next single, I guess).

Though "I Did Something Bad" was never a single, it's an easy fan-favorite thanks to its warped vocals and venomous lyrics like, "If a man talks shit them I owe him nothing / I don't regret it one bit 'cause he had it coming" and "They're burning all the witches even if you aren't one / So light me up."

Even more exciting, this is Swift's first awards show performance in almost three years, and her first of the infamously media-shy Reputation era. The last time she graced an awards show stage, believe it or not, was back in February 2016, when she opened the Grammys with "Out of the Woods."

Besides performing at the AMAs, Swift is nominated in four categories, including Artist of the Year, alongside Ed Sheeran, Drake, Imagine Dragons, and Post Malone. The show airs on Tuesday, October 9 on ABC.