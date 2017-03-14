Taron Egerton Transforms Into A Flashy Elton John In First Rocketman Photo

FilmMagic/Getty Images

Taron Egerton is dripping in gold in his first photo as Sir Elton John in Rocketman. Well, everywhere but his legs, where everything seems to have dripped right off, leaving his stems totally bare.

Egerton kicks back aboard a private jet as he's transformed into John — early hairline and all — while rocking bedazzled square-rimmed glasses, a gold lamé jacket, blue, red, and gold winged boots, and a large diamond stud in his ear. It's a look that undoubtedly lines up with the real "Rocket Man" artist's flashy fashion sensibilities.

As if this photo could get more opulent, two gold-rimmed martini glasses sit perched on the side table beside the couch, and Egerton looks outside of the camera frame as if in casual conversation with the owner of that second beverage.

Paramount Pictures

Rocketman is touted by Paramount as "an epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John's breakthrough years," which occurred in the late '60s and early '70s. The titular single was released in 1972 on John's fifth studio album, Honky Château. It was his first album to reach number one on the U.S. charts.

The film is directed by Dexter Fletcher and also stars Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Gemma Jones. Rocketman is scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019.