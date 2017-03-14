Sneak Peek: Here's A Look At The Return Of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant

Ashley, Brianna, Jade, Kayla and Lexi "mommed up" during the inaugural Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant season. And now, the five young women will continue to share their unique narratives on MTV.

In the first look at the docuseries' new episodes, which will premiere on October 15 following fresh episodes of Teen Mom OG, the cast will showcase what has happened since cameras stopped rolling at the reunion. From Jade declaring that she "deserves to be happy" to Ashley saying "it's hard," the complexities will continue for these MTV mamas.

But that's not all: The munchkins -- Braeson, Holly, Izaiah Kloie and Tobias -- are back... and continuing to provide unbelievably cute moments.

Check out the entire sneak peek in the clip above, and stay with MTV News as we gear up for the premiere of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant on Monday, October 15!