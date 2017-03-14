LeBron James, Ryan Coogler, Bugs Bunny Form A New Dream Team For Space Jam Sequel

WireImage/Getty Images

LeBron James is making moves with his Space Jam sequel, and he's taking Black Panther director Ryan Coogler along for the ride.

With a locker room pic posted to Instagram on Wednesday (September 19), the NBA legend confirmed that Coogler will bring his record-breaking vision to the long-awaited follow-up to Michael Jordan's 1996 hit as a producer. Meanwhile, Terence Nance — director, writer, and executive producer of HBO's Random Acts of Flyness — will slide into the director's chair. Bugs Bunny will star alongside James.

It's likely that the movie will also play host to a range of other NBA stars, much like the original flick, which boasted cameos from Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, and more. Thanks, in part, to its exciting cast, Space Jam went on to become the highest grossing basketball movie of all time, raking in over $230 million worldwide.

But this project won't be all fun and ball games, James told The Hollywood Reporter. “The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” he said. “It's so much bigger. I'd just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don't just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people.”

With the potential to break his predecessor's box office record and the earnest aim of making a cultural impact, it sounds like James is really shooting for the stars with this one.