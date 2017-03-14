Brie Larson Kicks Ass As Captain Marvel In Movie's First Trailer

Marvel Studios

The wait is finally over: The first trailer for Captain Marvel has landed, giving us our first official introduction to the female superhero as she falls from the sky into a Blockbuster. (The movie is set in the 90s, remember?)

While the trailer is light on plot, we do see the two sides of Brie Larson's character — Carol Danvers and Captain Marvel — although it sounds like Danvers is more of a distant memory in Captain Marvel's mind.

"I keep having these memories. I see flashes. I think I had a life here, but I can't tell if it's real," she narrates over a montage that takes her from human pilot to alien-powered hero.

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is the only other key player in the trailer, convincing his new acquaintance, "We need you."

Check out the trailer above. Captain Marvel hits theaters March 8, 2019.