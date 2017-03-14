All The Ways Bristol Palin Has Addressed Her Life As A Teen Mom (So Far)

Bristol Palin has "sat there and cried" while watching the stories of her fellow Teen Mom OG castmates. And while her addition to the long-running show will give her the opportunity to highlight her life as a parent like never before, the 27-year-old is known for addressing what it was like to give birth at the age of 18 and become a young mom.
In honor of Bristol's upcoming MTV debut, take a look back at some of her past television appearances and comments about teen pregnancy prevention and her personal experiences raising her kids. And don't miss Bristol in Monday's "Meet the New Moms" special (alongside her new cohort Cheyenne) at 9/8c, then catch her every Monday on Teen Mom OG beginning on October 1.
Her first live television interview
Back in 2009, Bristol used the National Day to Prevent Teen Pregnancy to open up to ABC News about motherhood and disclose her views on abstinence.
A PSA -- with a lot of questions
Bristol, who at the time was a teen ambassador for the non-profit organization the Candie's Foundation, gets honest about her fortunate circumstances in this 2011 clip and what it would be like if she didn't have her background.
Addressing 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom
During a 2011 ABC News interview, Bristol was asked about the hit MTV series and asserted that the shows are showing young girls that being a mom is "not easy or glamorous."
Commemorating a big life milestone
Recently, Bristol marked the 10-year anniversary of her first pregnancy with a throwback photo and explained how her life "took the biggest possible turn," then expressed her gratitude "for God’s plan over our life."