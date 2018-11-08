Should Young And Pregnant's Brianna Contact Her Baby Daddy?

Brianna has made mention of her son Braeson’s biological father here and there on Young and Pregnant -- so far, we know that after a “rebound hookup” resulted in Bri's pregnancy, he said he wanted nothing to do with her or the baby. Now, the man in question became a hot topic during this week's episode.

The reason? After her move to Oregon, Bri applied for government assistance for her son and had to put her ex’s contact information (or what she knew of it, anyway) on the paperwork. When Bri told her mom Jessica what the application entailed, a debate ensued about whether or not Brianna should contact Braeson’s dad directly, as she could potentially not get the benefits if the government couldn’t find him.

“He knows my name, he knows my Facebook, he knows everything,” Bri said. “He could’ve unblocked me. He didn’t. He chose to run from this and that’s his choice, that’s not mine.”

Jessica — and boyfriend Robert — felt otherwise, though, and said Brianna should've at least let the baby daddy's family know that the baby existed in case they wanted to be involved in his life.

“I feel like I don’t owe him anything,” Brianna said, all fired up. “He was the one who told me to get an abortion, that I ruined his life by choosing to have this child. So why do I owe him a second chance?... He doesn’t deserve sh*t from me or Braeson.”

Do you agree with Brianna's mom, and should the young mother reach out to Braeson’s dad? Or should she let him (and his family) be the ones to get in touch? Share your thoughts, then stay tuned for more Young and Pregnant Mondays at 10/9c.