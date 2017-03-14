Halsey Reveals 'Humbling And Unreal' Cameo In Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born

Getty Images

With exactly one month to go until A Star is Born hits theaters, it seems there's a new reason to be excited about it with every passing day. Today, that reason is Halsey, who's announced that she appears in the upcoming flick alongside fellow pop luminary Lady Gaga.

In a tweet on Wednesday (September 5), the "Bad at Love" singer called the entire experience a "life highlight" while casually revealing, "I guess now is a good time to finally tell you guys that I have a little cameo in A Star Is Born!" And she didn't have much prep to do, because the 23-year-old added in another tweet that she plays herself.

The upcoming remake was helmed by Bradley Cooper, who stars as a past-his-prime country star who takes an aspiring singer (Gaga) under his wing. Halsey thanked both Cooper and Gaga for seeing her "worthy of representing a piece of the current state of music." She added, "They could have picked any artist. It was so humbling and unreal."

A Star is Born premiered to glowing reviews at last week's Venice Film Festival and is slated to hit theaters on October 5. It could be a career-defining role for Gaga — and, apparently, a little dry run for that rumored Halsey biopic.