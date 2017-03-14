Kesha's New Video With The Struts Is Packed With Sexual Innuendo And Glitter

YouTube

If your favorite Kesha songs are the foot-stomping, hair-raising rockers — like "Boogie Feet," "Dirty Love," and "Let 'Em Talk" — you'll go crazy over her latest undertaking. On Wednesday (August 29), British glam-rock band The Struts released a revamped version of their single "Body Talks," featuring the Rainbow singer herself. And in the accompanying video, the whole crew gets together for a super glam, heavily glittered extravaganza. (Would you expect anything less from Kesha?)

The sparkling red-and-gold vid heavily leans into the song's bawdiness with images of bananas, lollipops, roosters, and suggestively licked ice cream cones. Kesha and Struts frontman Luke Spiller deliver particularly wild performances, with the pop star holding court on a gold throne and rocking a bedazzled red catsuit. She's clearly a pro when it comes to hopping genres, and it's fun to see her go full-on rockstar — especially when she gets to unleash a couple crazed screams.

In a statement about her new collab with The Struts, Kesha said, "They are one of my favorite current bands keeping the spirit of classic rock and roll alive with their wild energy and sexy style." She added of the song's party-friendly theme, "It’s a song about my favorite activity: boogieing."

The Struts initially released "Body Talks" on their own back in June. It marks the first single off their upcoming sophomore album. Kesha, meanwhile, wrapped up her joint tour with Macklemore earlier this month and is gearing up for a winter Caribbean cruise festival, which you can bet will be one wild party.