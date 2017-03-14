Nicki Minaj On Kylie Jenner Apparently Avoiding Her At The VMAs: 'I Fucking Love Kylie'

Getty Images

Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, and Kylie Jenner are the best Mad Libs pairing of celebrities in recent memory. During episode five of her Queen Radio show, Minaj cleared the air about Kylie after a video of the mogul reportedly avoiding her on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet surfaced.

"I fucking love Kylie and that's not going to change," Minaj said. "This is not real life, this is entertainment. I love Kylie and so do my fans. Kim was on my first episode of Queen Radio — fucking love her. We're not going to make something that it's not. We're not going to start any dumbass cat fights for your entertainment. This is strictly music, between musicians."

Kylie potentially avoided Nicki Minaj at the VMAs because of tweets the Queens rapper posted a day before the awards ceremony. On Twitter, Nicki detailed why she felt she deserved the No. 1 album over Travis Scott's Astroworld, after it secured the top spot on the Billboard 200.

"Travis sold over 50K of these," Nicki wrote. "With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week."

In a second tweet, Minaj doubled down on her assessment that Travis didn't truly have the top album in the country.

"I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi," she continued. "I'm actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans."

Thankfully, it seems like the competitive spirit only pertains to the music.