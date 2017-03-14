Lil Xan On His New Song With Noah Cyrus: 'I Fell In Love Really Fast'

Getty Images

It's an exciting time to be Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan. Just hours after dropping their first collaborative track, the couple made their red pink carpet debut at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night (August 20).

While speaking to MTV News before the show, Xan and Noah talked up "Live or Die," a mellow love song that finds them promising, "When you lay by my side / I see the whole world through your eyes / Ride or die, you and I."

"We dropped it at midnight. It's doing terrific. It's a romantic, love kind of song. You know, I just fell in love with this girl really fast," Lil Xan said, while Cyrus gushed beside him.

She added, "We wrote it really quick. We wrote, like, three songs in a week, and this was the one that we decided to put out. And we love it."

As for those other two songs, the 18-year-old pop star and 21-year-old rapper — who confirmed their relationship with some Instagram PDA at the end of July — are still deciding how they'll be released. They insist fans will hear the tracks eventually, and, in fact, an entire joint project (credited to both "Diego and Noah," she said) may already be in the works.

"Some will go on her album, some will go on my album," Xan explained. "And then we're just going to continue making great music and keep on vibing. ... A three-song EP, five-song EP — we're so down for that."

Check out "Live or Die" below, and keep those eyes peeled for more new music from Xan and Noah (#Xanoah?) — it sounds like these lovebirds are having quite the creative streak.