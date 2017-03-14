Kristen Stewart Inspires A Murder Spree In New Lizzie Trailer

Saban Films/Roadside Attractions

Lizzie Borden's legacy is typically reduced to the catchy four-line rhyme, but her story is so much more than just taking an axe and doling out whacks. In comes Lizzie, an imagining of her untold story starring Chloë Sevigny as the titular character and Kristen Stewart as her housemaid, Bridget Sullivan.

In real life, Borden was suspected but never convicted of killing her father, Andrew, and step-mother, Abby, in their infamous 1892 Massachusetts slaying. But the film — which debuted at Sundance earlier this year — envisions a scenario in which Borden is guilty, having been driven by the passion of a secret romance. In the heart-pounding trailer for the film, we get a peek at the intimate relationship between Sevigny's Lizzie and Stewart's Bridget.

The clip is bookended by a despondent, post-murder Lizzie being questioned by an investigator, who asks, "To your knowledge, did your father have any enemies?" In between, we see flashes of a harrowing midnight encounter between Andrew and Bridget, tense interactions between Lizzie and Andrew, a shocking pigeon execution, and some sweet, stolen moments of emotional relief between Lizzie and Bridget. Of course, there's also the axe and its whacks.

"This is America, sir. Every man with a pulse has enemies," Lizzie finally answers. But his biggest enemy just may have been his blood-splattered daughter.

Watch the chilling trailer above. Lizzie hits theaters September 14.