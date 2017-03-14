Michelle Williams 'Proudly' Seeks Out Help For Depression In Powerful Statement

Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

'If you can change your mind, you can change your life,' the Destiny's Child singer wrote

Michelle Williams, the former Destiny's Child groupmate of Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, entered a mental-health facility to seek help for her depression this week, TMZ reported on Tuesday.

Shortly after, Williams shared a statement on Twitter celebrating her decision and, as she wrote, "lead[ing] by example" by choosing to follow the same advice she had given to other people in her years as an advocate for mental health awareness.

"Today I very proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need," Williams wrote. "If you change your mind, you can change your life."

As other outlets have pointed out, Williams has been candid in the past about her depression, even revealing past suicidal urges.

Her message to seek help was met with public support from fellow artists like Missy Elliott, who tweeted out, "I want to lift our sis up in prayer because there are so many people battling this & many trying to deal with it alone."

LaTavia Roberson, an original member of Destiny's Child who was not in it at the same time as Williams, also sent her support, writing, "[T]oday you showed the world why [you're] a class act! Depression is real especially in our community."

In the MTV News archival clip below, watch Williams, Rowland, and Bey talk about their empowering Destiny's Child hit "Survivor" in 2001.