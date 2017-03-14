New Bohemian Rhapsody Trailer Recognizes That Freddie Mercury Was, In Fact, Bisexual

20th Century Fox/YouTube

Whereas the first trailer for Bohemian Rhapsody offered us a showy look at the film's epic operatics, effectively proving that Emmy winner Rami Malek was the right man to portray Freddie Mercury thanks to a combination of his uncanny physical resemblance and his fiery stage presence, the latest serves a glimpse at the human side of the Queen frontman.

Moving through the life of the band as their biggest hits ring out, the new trailer touches upon both Mercury's bisexuality and his eventual AIDS diagnosis (unlike the first, which was criticized for glossing over these pieces of his identity).

At first, mentions of his sexuality are cheeky — as bandmate Roger Taylor (Ben Hardy) starts throwing a fit, Mercury quips, "Roger, there's only room in this band for one hysterical queen" — and then, more intimate — visually juxtaposing his public evasion of questions regarding his private life with his private explorations of his sexuality with enamored girlfriend Mary Austin and a few unnamed men.

Meanwhile, the hints at Mercury's AIDS diagnosis are so subtle they're almost imperceptible, coming after the band skyrocketed to superstardom, with his bandmates pleading with him to "slow down," and the usually larger-than-life personality at one point quietly wondering, "What if I don't have time?"

Check out the emotionally charged trailer above. Bohemian Rhapsody hits theaters November 2.