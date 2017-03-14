Chloë Grace Moretz Takes On Gay Conversion Therapy In The Miseducation Of Cameron Post

FilmRise/YouTube

'You have no idea what you're doing, do you?'

In the first trailer for The Miseducation of Cameron Post, we get a glimpse of Chloë Grace Moretz in one of her most heartfelt performances yet, tackling the role of a teen at a gay conversion therapy center in 1993, where her thoughts are the same as what you're probably thinking right now: "Fuck."

Based on the novel by Emily M. Danforth, the titular Cameron (Moretz) is sent to the camp after getting caught with another girl on prom night. The trailer offers a glimpse of the sweet rendezvous in a stark contrast to her strict new environment, led by Dr. Lydia Marsh (Jennifer Ehle) and her brother — himself a "cured" man — Reverend Rick (John Gallagher Jr.).

As Cameron tries to figure out exactly what she did wrong, Dr. Marsh tells her things like, "Your struggle is with the sin of same-sex attraction," and instructs her to "stop thinking of yourself as a homosexual."

All the while, bolstered by the support of her new like-minded friends Jane (Sasha Lane) and Adam (Forrest Goodluck), Cameron's sass escalates from subtle ("I don't think of myself as a homosexual; I don't really think of myself as anything.") to frank ("You have no idea what you're doing, do you?").

The Miseducation of Cameron Post premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and took home the coveted Grand Jury prize. Check out the riveting trailer above.