Pauly D Said What He Thinks Of Floribama Shore's Nilsa (And We Need To Censor It)

Is a battle of the shores turning into an affair of the heart?

In a sneak peek of this week’s Celebrity Fear Factor, contestants from both Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and MTV Floribama Shore go head to head against each other -- but it’s not all cutthroat competition.

“Nilsa from Floribama is hot as f*ck,” Pauly D says, just before wondering if such language is appropriate for television. “Can you say f*ck?"

Nilsa, meanwhile, returns the compliment. “Pauly always looks good,” she tells host Ludacris, while her partner Jeremiah, team Meatball (aka Snooki and Deena) and Pauly’s teammate Ronnie look on.

But enough about the flirting. What are the shore mates tasked with doing on Celebrity Fear Factor? Hint: It has to do helmets, hundreds of pounds of sand and “a fear of suffocation” (thanks for the positive reinforcement, Luda). Watch the clip to see what goes down, then catch Celebrity Fear Factor Tuesday at 10/9c. And be sure to keep watching Floribama every Monday at 10/9c and the two-hour premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Part 2 on Thursday at 8/7c.