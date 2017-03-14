Justin Bieber Proudly Announces His Engagement To 'Love Of My Life' Hailey Baldwin

Getty Images

It's official: There's one less lonely girl in the world, now that Justin Bieber is engaged! Following reports that the 24-year-old pop star proposed to Hailey Baldwin in the Bahamas over the weekend, Bieber has confirmed the news in the sweetest — and most public — way.

On Monday afternoon (July 9), the Purpose singer took to Instagram to share a lengthy love letter for his fiancée, calling the 21-year-old model the love of his life.

"Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast," Bieber began. "Listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly. … My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!"

He continued, "You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet! It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! … My goodness does feel good to have our future secured!"

For her part, Baldwin also commented on her and Bieber's happy news on Monday. Her platform of choice? Twitter, where she wrote, "Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude."

Bieber and Baldwin have a long relationship that goes all the way back to 2009, when they first met. Since then, the two dated in 2015, before taking a break and then rekindling their romance earlier this year.