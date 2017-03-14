Timothée Chalamet Will Break Your Heart In First Beautiful Boy Trailer

Amazon Studios

It's hard to imagine that just a year ago Timothée Chalamet was a name that barely registered on our collective consciousness — unless of course you were a fan of Homeland, the New York theater scene, or had the opportunity to see an early screening of Call Me By Your Name — but now the 22-year-old Oscar nominee is the internet's latest boyfriend and arguably one of the biggest stars on the planet. (Not to mention, he's a newly minted member of the Academy, too.)

Although Chalamet is currently filming Netflix's The King in the UK, the first trailer for his next film, Beautiful Boy, just dropped — and it looks like Chalamet might have another shot at winning that Oscar come fall. Just watch his heartbreaking performance in the first scene of this trailer:

Felix Van Groeningen's harrowing look at addiction stars Steve Carell and Chalamet as David and Nic Sheff, a father-son duo whose relationship is rocked by Nic's addiction. Based on the best-selling memoirs from the Sheffs, the film chronicles "the heartbreaking and inspiring experience of survival, relapse, and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years."

Beautiful Boy also stars Maura Tierney and Amy Ryan, and it opens in theaters on October 12 — just in time for awards season.