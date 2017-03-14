Is Sophie Turner's New Tattoo A Major Game Of Thrones Spoiler?

Peter White/Getty Images

Fans are anxiously awaiting the fate of our favorite Game of Thrones characters when it returns to HBO in 2019, and as the final season films, it seems we are more sensitive to spoilers than ever, so when Sophie Turner debuted her most recent GoT-themed tattoo, fans went into detective mode to figure out whether she had revealed more than just a pretty picture.

But have no fear, because she would never do that! Turner confirmed as much (but nothing more) during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden Thursday night (June 21).

Corden asked the actress about a photo Sydney-based tattoo artist Lauren Winzer posted to her Instagram account a few weeks prior, showing Turner's new dire wolf tat over the words, "The pack survives."

Naturally, this got fans thinking that the living Starks will make it through the final season unscathed (or at least alive). Alas, we have let our imaginations get the best of us.

Turner explained that the text is merely a callback. "It's just a quote from last season," she said, later adding that it's "just a moral that I like to live by."

Of course, she knew she ran the risk of her new ink causing some confusion, innocently telling the host, "While I was getting it done people advised me not to because it looked like I was giving everything away, but I wasn't!"

Since this didn't turn out to be a Season 8 hint, Corden took a shot and asked about the finale, but Turner didn't take the bait, joking that she'll "get it tattooed on my forehead next time."

Guess we'll just have to sit tight until 2019, when Game of Thrones returns!