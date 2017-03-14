American Horror Story Season 8 Theme Revealed And — Surprise! — It's A Crossover

FX

Surprise, bitch: The American Horror Story crossover season you've been waiting for is finally happening. On Thursday (June 14), co-creator Ryan Murphy announced that the forthcoming eighth installment of the FX anthology series would in fact be the long-awaited crossover between two fan-favorite seasons, Murder House and Coven.

Murphy has hinted at each season's connective tissue with thinly veiled references and ambiguous clues since Season 2's Asylum. But back in 2016 the prolific producer confirmed that he had been working on a crossover season with "characters from Murder House and characters from Coven together," describing it as "bizarre."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Murphy promised that "many fan favorites" will return for Season 8, which leaves the door open for the OG Supreme of AHS, Jessica Lange, to saunter back onto our television screens. Confirmed cast for the eighth season include Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman, and screen legend Joan Collins, who's joining the AHS cast in the role of Peters's grandmother.

It's unclear whether this is a sequel to both seasons or set sometime in the past, seeing as AHS often likes to play around with timelines. The obvious connection is that both seasons share prominent characters with the surname Montgomery. For seasons, fans have speculated that Miss Robichaux's wild-child witch, Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts), was somehow connected to Murder House’s famed "surgeon to the stars," Charles Montgomery (Matt Ross), given their names and proximity to Los Angeles. But nothing concrete has been established between the two characters.

Also, as par for the course for American Horror Story, both seasons also featured star-studded ghosts, including the entire Harmon family by the end of Murder House. Though, Murphy did leave fans with one cryptic clue: "Witches rule this September." So whatever happens, expect at least one Balenciaga reference.

Here's hoping the crossover season will mark the return of Peters's Tate Langdon and Connie Britton's fabulous Vivien Harmon. Let the speculation begin!