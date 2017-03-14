Finn Wolfhard, Vanessa Hudgens, Nina Dobrev Are Surrounded By Pups In Dog Days Trailer

LD Entertainment/YouTube

Try not to smile while watching this parade of dogs

The first trailer for Dog Days is here, and it's basically a light-hearted, comedic Love Actually, but set in the summertime and featuring more pups.

The ensemble cast features Vanessa Hudgens as a smiley barista-turned-canine rescuer, Finn Wolfhard as the pizza delivery boy who sniffs out a missing pooch, Nina Dobrev as a concerned dog mom and morning news show host, and Adam Pally as the reluctant pup sitter/smuggler.

Eva Longoria, Tig Notaro, Ron Cephas Jones, and more stars round out the human side of the flick about 12 people whose paths intertwine in unexpected ways, all thanks to their furry friends.

Dog Days was directed by actor-writer-director Ken Marino and written by Elissa Matsueda and Erica Oyama. Check out the trailer above, and catch the movie in theaters August 10.