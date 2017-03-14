Tony Raines' Instagram

As the holiday approaches, we're taking a look at the contestants and their possible future MTV players

These Challenge Competitors Are Gearing Up For Father's Day

Grueling games and politics aside, The Challenge competitors are a true family. And a bunch of the MTV men who have been featured on the long-running series are raising a future generation of possible players.

In honor of Father's Day this upcoming weekend, we're looking at all of the dads who are proud to call some little guys and gals their own. Take a look at the parents below, catch the Champs vs. Stars finale this Tuesday at 10/9c and do not miss the premiere of Final Reckoning on Tuesday, July 10 at 9/8c!