YouTube/Snack Money

John Mayer Tries His Hand At Meme Culture In Parodic 'New Light' Video

Here is the Premium Content you crave

When he's not palling around and jamming with Shawn Mendes or on the road with Dead & Company, John Mayer is making new music for himself. Earlier this month, he dropped "New Light," a breezy plea for someone to see him in another way, and in keeping with the hypebeast-as-school-boy aesthetic he unveiled around its release, he's got a proper video for the track out now.

Be warned, it's ridiculous. But it knows it is — it's right there in the upload title: "John Mayer - New Light (Premium Content!)."

John spends the entire video in front of a green screen, inserting himself into various locales. Some are luxurious, like cruising in a convertible in Malibu, and some are not, like the sterile inside of a call center. But he goes there without fear.

A moment that will likely be talked about the most in this music video (for a song, by the way, that's really good!) is when John waves to himself Spider-Man style in front of a zebra. That happens about two-thirds of the way through. The rest, though, plays like a bizarre karaoke video where John Mayer has the time of his 40-year-old life.

Enjoy the #premiumcontent that is John Mayor Mayer's video for "New Light" above.