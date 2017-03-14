A Baby-Sitters Club TV Reboot Is Putting The Gang Back In Business

Columbia Pictures

Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, Stacey, and the rest of the BSC BFFs are dusting off their appointment books for a new Baby-Sitters Club TV series.

Currently being shopped around to different networks, the half-hour episodes are expected to feature the entire original girl group of responsible, young entrepreneurs providing their child-watching expertise to their community, and will center around family-friendly topics, such as divorce, racism, and belonging, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although the classic series is grounded by timeless issues and important lessons for young girls, BSC hasn't seen a screen since the 1995 movie adaptation starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Larisa Oleynik, and Schuyler Fisk, so they're ripe for some topical updates relevant to today's teens.

The newest adaptation of Ann M. Martin's hugely popular book series hails from Walden Media and Fifty Shades of Grey producer, Michael De Luca, and boasts a team packed with Broad City and GLOW alums.