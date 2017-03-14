Fifth Harmony, Emma González, And More Call For Change After Santa Fe School Shooting

Getty Images

In the wake of yet another fatal school shooting, celebrities, politicians, and activists are sending prayers and condolences to Santa Fe, Texas.

On Friday morning (May 18), a shooter opened fire at Santa Fe High School, killing at least 10 people, CNN reports. Nine of those killed were students and one a teacher. The suspect, a student, is reportedly in police custody.

The tragedy has prompted powerful responses from celebrities like Fifth Harmony, who shared their grief on Twitter, saying they're "devastated" by the news. Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres called for change, tweeting, "We can do better than this. We must do better than this." Khalid echoed that sentiment, writing, "Something needs to change. Kids should not have to fear for their life while going to school, they should feel safe." Kim Kardashian simply stated, "This just has to stop."

The student survivors of the school shooting at Marjory Stonemason Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, have also taken to Twitter to support the students of Santa Fe and to continue calling for legislative action. Emma González pointed out that Santa Fe High was one of the schools that had recently participated in a walkout to protest gun violence. She wrote, "Santa Fe High, you didn’t deserve this. You deserve peace all your lives, not just after a tombstone saying that is put over you. You deserve more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices."

The official March For Our Lives Twitter released a statement as well: "We are deeply saddened by the tragedy at Santa Fe High School and send our love and support to the families affected as well as the entire community," the statement read. "Though this is the 22nd school shooting this year, we urge those reading this not to sweep it under the rug and forget. This is not the price of our freedom. This is the most fatal shooting since the one at our school and tragedies like this will continue to happen unless action is taken. Santa Fe, we are with you, and we will do whatever we can to support you as the days go on."

Nick Jonas

Dylan Minnette

Jada Pinkett Smith

Becky G

Vinny Guadagnino

Uzo Aduba

Todrick Hall

Bette Midler

Lauv

Kayzo

Senator Elizabeth Warren

Senator Dianne Feinstein

Parkland student Cameron Kasky

Parkland student Delaney Tarr

Parkland student Sofie Whitney

Parkland student Sarah Chadwick

Gun violence survivor Zion Kelly

For five ways you can take action on gun violence, head over to Everytown.org.