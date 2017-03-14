Warner Bros.

Robert Downey Jr. And Jude Law Are Ready For More Mysteries In Sherlock Holmes 3

Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are teaming up for one more case!

Sherlock Holmes 3 is headed for production, with Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law on board to return as the quippy, ever-bantering detectives.

"We have a good script, we’re really happy with it. If all goes well, we’ll shoot it about a year from now and we’ll come out in the following year," producer Joel Silver told MTV News correspondent Josh Horowitz at CinemaCon in Las Vegas just days before Warner Bros. made the official announcement.

Set to hit theaters on Christmas Day in 2020, the third installment of the franchise will be released nine years after the sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, and 11 years after the first Sherlock Holmes.

Guy Ritchie directed the first two films, although no director has been announced for the third. Narcos creator Chris Brancato penned the script.

Can't wait to see what shenanigans these two get up to this time.