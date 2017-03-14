Bughead Alert! Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Make Their Official Couple Debut

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

A picture says a thousand words, but these pictures of Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse only scream one: "COUPLE!"

Although they haven't actually said the word publicly (yet), the long-rumored couple arrived at the Met Gala in New York City together on Monday (May 7) and promptly began smiling, gazing into each other's eyes, and striking glamorous poses for the cameras side-by-side.

Observe, Exhibit A:

Exhibit B:

And Exhibit C:

If we're being particularly eagle-eyed, peep the inner lining of Sprouse's jacket, which appears to match Reinhart's silvery look.

Even though they play loving couple Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on Riverdale, the co-stars have played coy about their alleged real-life relationship for a while now, with rumors that the two had elevated their friendship first gaining momentum after an Instagram post from Sprouse in March 2017. Since then, reports of Reinhart and Sprouse canoodling have popped up in various places, and fans have busily analyzed every word they and their friends have said about the pair.

All the while, Reinhart and Sprouse have repeatedly declined to comment on their relationship status, remaining coy about the possibility that they could be together by trading comments on social media, vacationing together, getting caught kissing in the streets of Paris, and almost spilling the beans to TMZ.

But now, it looks like we've entered a whole new era of Bughead.