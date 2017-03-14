G-Eazy Is 'Embarrassed And Apologetic' About Recent Arrest In Sweden

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Playboy

Last week, G-Eazy was reportedly arrested in Sweden after an altercation at a nightclub, where he allegedly assaulted a security guard and was found in possession of cocaine after an issue with a fan, according to a TMZ report. The Bay Area rapper was ultimately charged with assaulting an officer, violent resistance, and illegal drug possession, reports Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

Yesterday (May 6), G-Eazy broke his silence on the matter and went to Instagram to issue an apology. In his statement, The Beautiful & Damned artist describes being "grateful & blessed" to be free and briefly alludes to the arrest.

"Embarrassed & apologetic beyond words about the incident," wrote G-Eazy. "But above all I’m so fucking grateful they let me go, craziest experience of my life, awful night with a lot of bad luck and some even worse decisions but like I said I’m grateful as fuck to be a free man, back on tour performing for the fans."

"Thank you to everyone who’s held me down along the way and supported this journey," G-Eazy continued. "I appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. Love."

The altercation in Sweden isn't the first time the California artist has fended off questions about his drug use. On a January interview on "The Breakfast Club", the "Him & I" rapper was asked about rumors of his drug use after photos leaked of him with Halsey.

"I don't know," G-Eazy said. "It's New Year's Day. It's Miami. You know what I'm saying? I'm on a yacht. What do you think I'm doing? You think I'm smoking weed?"

G-Eazy is currently on the European leg of his tour. Read his entire statement above.