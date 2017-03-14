Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

We lost one Chris and gained another, so it all evens out

See How The Avengers Cast Has Changed Since Their First Red Carpet

All week long, MTV News is celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead of the anticipated release of Avengers: Infinity War.

In 2012, The Avengers premiered and the red carpet buzzed with excitement for the future of our six superheroes: Iron Man, Captain America, the Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, and Hawkeye.

Now, as Marvel is getting ready to close one chapter with the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, we can see just how much has happened over the past six years. Folds of new superheroes have come onto the scene, some are mysteriously absent, and new villains have revealed themselves. But with a franchise as beloved as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some things never change.

Let’s take a look at the Avengers, then and now.