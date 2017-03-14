Venom Takes Over Tom Hardy's Luscious Lips In New Trailer

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Venom is in severe need of an orthodontist. Today (April 24), Sony Pictures Entertainment finally reveals Tom Hardy's full transformation into the alien symbiote. Thankfully, it doesn't disappoint.

The first official Venom trailer also shares critical details about the film's plot. In the Ruben Fleischer-directed film, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is an investigative journalist who discovers questionable experiments conducted on human test subjects by the Life Foundation. Brock accidentally becomes a host for an extraterrestrial life form who is described as the next step in human evolution. As the brooding Brock tries to evade the film's antagonist Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed) and his henchman, he must come to terms with the violent alien taking over his body.

Interestingly, the trailer also gives a glimpse at Hardy's unorthodox performance as he has to talk to an entity that only he can see. In an interview with MTV News correspondent Josh Horowitz, Venom producer Matthew Tolmach praised Hardy's acting.

"Eddie Brock is an incredible character — gritty, real, authentic, funny, but also an embittered character and a truth-teller who has made mistakes," Tolmach said. "Tom... it's like a masterclass watching him act every day. He's such a risk-taker."

Venom hits theaters October 5, 2018.