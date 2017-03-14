20th Century Fox

Deadpool Takes Shots At Marvel And DC In Final Sequel Trailer

Tell me, Cable ... Do you bleed?

Deadpool is serious about this whole "super duper fucking group" thing. We caught a glimpse of the X-Force in the last Deadpool 2 trailer, but the final teaser makes things official with confirmed appearances from Bedlam (Terry Crews), Shatterstar (Lewis Tan), Domino (Zazie Beetz), and, uh, Peter. (Poor Peter.)

Of course it wouldn't be a Deadpool movie if the Merc with a Mouth didn't take a few shots at Josh Brolin pulling double-duty this summer as Deadpool 2 foe Cable and Avengers: Infinity War villain Thanos. "Pump the hate breaks, Thanos," Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) says in the trailer, which you can watch below.

But Marvel isn't Deapool's only target; he also mocks the DC Extended Universe. When Cable refers to Deadpool as "a clown dressed up as a sex toy," Wade swiftly replies, "So dark — are you sure you're not from the DC universe?" Burn.

Clearly, sequel director David Leitch has kept Deadpool's signature meta-humor intact.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters May 18, 2018.