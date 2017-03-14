Deadpool Takes Shots At Marvel And DC In Final Sequel Trailer

20th Century Fox

Deadpool is serious about this whole "super duper fucking group" thing. We caught a glimpse of the X-Force in the last Deadpool 2 trailer, but the final teaser makes things official with confirmed appearances from Bedlam (Terry Crews), Shatterstar (Lewis Tan), Domino (Zazie Beetz), and, uh, Peter. (Poor Peter.)

Of course it wouldn't be a Deadpool movie if the Merc with a Mouth didn't take a few shots at Josh Brolin pulling double-duty this summer as Deadpool 2 foe Cable and Avengers: Infinity War villain Thanos. "Pump the hate breaks, Thanos," Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) says in the trailer, which you can watch below.

But Marvel isn't Deapool's only target; he also mocks the DC Extended Universe. When Cable refers to Deadpool as "a clown dressed up as a sex toy," Wade swiftly replies, "So dark — are you sure you're not from the DC universe?" Burn.

Clearly, sequel director David Leitch has kept Deadpool's signature meta-humor intact.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters May 18, 2018.