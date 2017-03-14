American Horror Story Season 8 Will Be More Like Asylum And Coven, Says Ryan Murphy

FX

Another year, another season of American Horror Story to penetrate our minds and give us nightmares. This past weekend, co-creator Ryan Murphy and some AHS cast favorites—including vets Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters—gathered for an Emmy FYC panel for its most recent season, Cult, and divulged tantalizing new details about the forthcoming, "fantasy-inspired" eighth installment of the FX anthology.

For starters, Murphy confirmed that all six panelists—Paulson, Peters, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter, and Leslie Grossman—would be back for the new season. In addition to their respective eighth appearances in the franchise, Paulson and Peters will also each make their directorial debuts in AHS Season 8.

As for the season's overall plot, Murphy said it will take place in the near future, specifically "18 months from today." (This is the first time the series is going forward in time.) Fans of AHS's dark second season will be happy to know that Murphy likened the eighth season to Asylum and Coven. "It's not necessarily as real and grounded as the past season," he said, via The Hollywood Reporter. "We're sort of getting back to Asylum and Coven. It's that tone."

While details are still sparse—production is set to begin this June—Murphy did reveal that Peters will be taking on a more comedic role this season. After diving into his most emotionally and physically taxing character in Cult, this season will offer the fan-favorite actor a bit of a reprieve as he's set to play a hairdresser. And his scene partner will be none other than silver-screen icon Joan Collins, who's joining the AHS cast in the role of Peters's grandmother this season.

THR previously reported that Murphy is also in talks with Anjelica Huston for a role in this season. AHS: Roanoke star Kathy Bates is also set to return to the franchise. No word on whether Lady Gaga will make a cameo, but seeing as she's making her big Hollywood debut in Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born later this year, her AHS days are probably over.