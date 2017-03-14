Later, Varchie! KJ Apa Will Play Amandla Stenberg's Boyfriend In The Hate U Give

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2017/FilmMagic for dcp

KJ Apa has been cast in The Hate U Give, the upcoming movie adaptation of Angie Thomas's best-selling YA novel of the same name, Deadline reports.

Inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, The Hate U Give is about a teen named Starr Carter (Amandla Stenberg), who witnesses her childhood friend's unjust shooting at the hands of a cop. The story follows her as she balances life in her predominantly black neighborhood and at her predominantly white private school.

The Riverdale actor will play Starr's lovable and supportive boyfriend Chris, and he's reportedly already darkened Archie Andrews's signature red locks for the part. Common, Issa Rae, Regina Hall, and Anthony Mackie round out the film's star-studded cast.

Although filming had already wrapped in November, the studio behind the movie, Fox, opted to recast and reshoot the role of Chris in February after videos of the original actor, Kian Lawley, making racially charged comments surfaced online.

Lawley apologized for the videos soon after. “Words have power and can do damage. I own mine and I am sorry. I respect Fox’s decision to recast this role for The Hate U Give as it is an important story, and it would not be appropriate for me to be involved considering the actions of my past. I understand the impact and I have grown and learned since then. From now on I plan to use my voice for positive change,” he said in a statement to Variety.