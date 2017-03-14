Quavo's Weekend Included Playing Quarterback Against Every Celebrity Imaginable

Thaddaeus McAdams / Contributor

On Easter Sunday (April 2), Quavo let one of his past talents shine. The former Berkmar High School quarterback held his highly anticipated celebrity flag-football game. Team Huncho, coached by 2 Chainz, competed against Team Julio, led by Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones.

Ultimately, the team consisting of 21 Savage, Offset, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, and Rich the Kid were defeated by Team Julio. According to Atlanta Falcons beat reporter William McFadden, the game went into overtime tied to 6-6 before Ezekiel Elliot clinched the game-winning touchdown.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that money from the game would go to the Berkmar High School football team. In an interview with the news outlet, current football coach Willie Gary discussed what the game meant to him.

"It's one of the greatest things that probably could ever happen to our community," Gary said. "This is special for this community, and they need something like this. I'm excited for everybody. It's pretty exciting."

Quavo's past football prowess has been well-documented. Last year, Berkmar's former football coach, John Thompson, described to Bleacher Report how the Migos frontman had a competitor's spirit.

"He was a competitor, and a good football player — even led the county in passing yards that year," Thompson said. "I don't think people expected that from him. He was a joy to coach; he made it fun."

