How Different Is Ready Player One From The Book?

When a book is made into a movie, change is inevitable. After all, books have the freedom to be as long as they need and require at least some use of the imagination. Plus, books have the advantage of a narrator, giving you a constant inner-stream from at least one character.

Still, the hope with any adaptation is that fans of the book will leave the theater satisfied despite the differences and non-readers will come away loving the story just as much as they would have had they devoured the book.

For Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One, the book-to-movie transition was a "really difficult adaptation," Tye Sheridan, who stars as Wade Watts/Parzival, told MTV News at a recent press day for the movie in Los Angeles. "Steven's the first one to say that there are 10, 12, 15 movies inside of Ready Player One," he added, noting that the director worked closely with author Ernest Cline and screenwriter Zak Penn to condense the expansive world described in the book into a visual extravaganza that lasts under two-and-a-half hours.

As a fan of the book himself, Sheridan was satisfied with the transition. "It feels like the reason I love the book, all those reasons are embedded in the film," he said.

It's up to the audiences to decide if they agree, but in the meantime, here are five major differences and two comforting similarities that we spotted in the film, in theaters now.